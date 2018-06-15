Child stars of the '70s: Where are they now?

They grew up before our very eyes, but what happened to our favorite child stars of the '70s after they graduated to adulthood? Wonderwall.com has the answer to that question in honor of actress Erin Murphy's 54th birthday on June 17, 2018. The little cutie and her fraternal twin sister, Diane, originally shared the part of Tabitha Stephens on "Bewitched," but Erin took over the role entirely as the girls began to age and look less alike. She appeared in more than 100 television commercials but retired from acting on television after "Bewitched" ended in 1972. Now keep reading to see how she and more child stars of the '70s have changed over the years...

