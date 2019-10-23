Big celebrity money moments of the last decade

Massive contracts... outlandish gifts... Chapter 11... divorce settlements... our favorite celebs have kept their bank accounts busy over the last 10 years. Join Wonderwall.com as we recount some of the major celebrity money moments from 2010 to 2019, starting with The Rock's biggest paydays... In July 2018, Forbes reported that wrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson had earned $124 million for the previous year and that his acting paychecks (for projects like HBO's "Ballers" and the international hit "Skyscraper"), which made up most of that figure, were "the largest ever recorded in the 20 years Forbes has tracked the Celebrity 100 and nearly double the $65 million he earned in 2017." That was still only good enough for fifth place on the Celebrity 100 list for 2018, however (Floyd Mayweather, George Clooney, Kylie Jenner and Judge Judy Sheindlin bested him). Though The Rock dropped to No. 15 on the Celebrity 100's 2019 edition, the "Jumanji: The Next Level" star was still the world's highest paid actor for the year thanks to earnings of $89.4 million between June 2018 and 2019. Now let's go back 10 years and work our way to 2019...

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson's life in pictures