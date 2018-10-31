Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are talking about marriage, plus more news

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are talking about marriage

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly thinking about making their romance husband-and-wife official. "Kylie and Travis have definitely discussed getting married," an insider told E! News on Oct. 31. "They are not engaged right now, but have talked about it and it's only a matter of time." The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, who welcomed daughter Stormi Webster with her rapper beau in February, may already have an idea in mind for her engagement bling. "She has expressed what type of ring she would want Travis to buy her," the insider added. "It would definitely be over the top." The new mom is used to being spoiled by her man, so the thought of a lavish engagement rock isn't that surprising. After all, the "Goosebumps" singer gifted Kylie a rare Ferrari La Ferrari, estimated to cost $1.4 million, after she gave birth to their baby girl. "Travis is very generous and always wants to give Kylie presents. He always goes out of his way to make sure she feels special," the source explained. With that in mind, we can't wait to see what he pulls out of his sleeve if he does end up popping the question.

