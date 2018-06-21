The top 30 celebrity stories of 2018

The eyes of the world were on England on May 19 as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. They are now officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan wore a dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller, the first female artistic director at the French fashion house Givenchy. When Harry saw his bride, he whispered, "You look amazing." But there was drama leading up to the nuptials. Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle Sr., did not walk her down the aisle as planned because he was recovering from surgery to repair damage incurred by a heart attack brought on in part by the stress of a paparazzi photo scandal (he admitted he staged pics with photographers before the wedding). Instead, Harry's dad, Prince Charles, stepped in and joined Meghan halfway down the aisle to escort her to the altar. The guest list was a who's who of pop culture: George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, Tom Hardy, James Corden, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and Idris Elba were all there.

