Pippa Middleton's little prince is here!

Duchess Kate's sister, 35, and her husband, hedge fund manager James Matthews, 43, welcomed a boy in London on Oct. 15, her rep confirmed to multiple outlets including People magazine and USA Today. It's their first child.

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

"He was born Monday 15th October at 1.58pm, weighing 8lb and 9oz," Pippa's rep told USA Today. "Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well."

As expected, Pippa gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, West London -- the same place where Kate and Prince William welcomed all three of their royal children.

The baby arrived just three days after Pippa and James attended Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding in Windsor, England.

While Pippa opened up about her pregnancy multiple times in recent months, she and James kept their baby's gender under wraps. In fact, James' brother, British reality TV star Spencer Matthews, has even said the couple wanted to keep everything a surprise.

"They're extremely private and honestly, we know nothing," he told U.K. talk show "This Morning" in August.

James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

In June, after much speculation, Pippa formally announced she and James were expecting.

"I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal," Pippa wrote in her column in Waitrose magazine.

Throughout her pregnancy, Pippa spoke of how pregnancy affected her fitness.

"As the final month nears and the bump grows prouder each day, movement is certainly getting more awkward," she wrote in Waitrose. "The transformations to my body that are taking place as it prepares for childbirth have meant that the sound sleeps and the baby bubble effect have gone. Reality is finally kicking in."

She added, "Perhaps this is the body's way of making sure that you get in tune with what lies ahead."

REX/Shutterstock

Pippa said that she turned to meditation to help her get through her pregnancy.

"The idea is that your 'meditation window' takes your mind and body into a state of pure rest -- better than the kind that sleep could give you. Most importantly, it allows an opportunity to restore and nourish both mind and body," she wrote. "I was skeptical at first, but after practicing this discipline for the past month I have noticed a huge difference in my mental well-being and sense of clarity."