Mischa Barton isn't the only brand-new cast member joining MTV's "The Hills" reboot.

Page Six reports that Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's son Brandon Thomas Lee, 22, a sometime model, is in the process of finalizing his contract to also join "The Hills: New Beginnings."

"The show is very Brody Jenner-centric," the same insider who confirmed Brandon's deal told Page Six. "The cast is circling around him and his friends."

While Brody, 32, was a part of the cast on the original series, Brandon, like Mischa, is a total newbie. It's unclear if the men are friends, though both live in Malibu.

Mischa, who famously starred on "The O.C." -- a series that clearly inspired "The Hills" as well as its predecessor, "Laguna Beach" -- has been spending time with some of her new castmates since announcing her casting on Oct. 3.

On Oct. 12, she took to Instagram to share a selfie with new friends (and "The Hills" OGs) Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt. "On Wednesdays we wear whatever we want... and you can totally sit with us," she captioned the photo, a nod to the 2004 high school comedy "Mean Girls." She later deleted the photo, which Stephanie also shared.

"The Hills: New Beginnings" will also feature Whitney Port, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado and Justin Bobby Brescia. Old stars Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari are not returning. An MTV press release confirming the new show said the rebooted series will "reunite original cast members, alongside their children and friends, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles."

On Sept. 13, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Brody as well as new wife Kaitlynn Carter had reached a deal with MTV that will see both joining the show, which is expected to premiere in 2019.