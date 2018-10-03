The aughts are hot again.

Former "The O.C." star Mischa Barton is set to join the reboot of the "The Hills," according to Page Six.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

"She was around back in the day and went to all the clubs," a source said. "She could make for good TV."

"The Hills: New Beginnings" will also feature Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Audrina Patridge. The show is expected to premiere in 2019.

Mischa never appeared in the original "Hills," which aired from 2006 to 2010, however, her drama "The O.C.," which aired from 2003 to 2007, helped inspire several Southern California-based reality TV shows.

In August, MTV announced that it would reboot "The Hills."

Rex USA

Lauren Conrad will not be a part of the new show.

"She's in a different place in her life," a source told People magazine. "But she wants everyone to enjoy themselves. She wishes everyone the best."