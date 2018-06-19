Tommy Lee's son Brandon is acknowledging that the Motley Crue rocker paid six-figures for a rehab sting, and now Brandon is turning the tables, offering to pay for his dad to seek treatment.

This offer is hardly done in kindness — it's just the latest salvo in a bitter feud between the father and son.

"I thank my Dad for paying for my treatment. It's the best thing he has ever done for me," Brandon wrote on Instagram on June 19. "Today I am almost two years sober. Every day that goes by I feel ever more grateful. My clear mind has allowed me to do a lot with this time. So much so that I would like to offer to pay for his treatment."

The fact that Brandon, 22, had any substance abuse issues wasn't known until Tommy publicly outed his son on Monday night.

"Rehab for son: $130,000, Party for son's 21st birthday last year: $40,000," he wrote on social media. "Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses 'alcoholism' as scapegoat: $10,000, Son acting like a victim on social media on father's day: Priceless."

Tommy and Brandon have been airing out each other's dirty laundry in public for several days, and it's ugly. On Father's Day, Tommy took to Instagram to speak about his feelings as a father. He also slammed Brandon for not wishing him a happy father's day.

"Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don't know the value of things. If they break something, they don't care because they know they'll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don't care because so many people tell them it's OK. I never wanted this for my kids," he wrote, also claiming his ex, Pamela Anderson is to blame for "enabling bad behavior." He also called his kids "a--holes."

Brandon responded in kind, bashing his father for allegedly not being around. He also shared an image of Tommy seemingly unconscious, in a T-shirt and underwear lying on the floor. He captioned the disturbing clip, "Look a little sleepy there Tommy." The photo appeared to have been taken after the father-son's spat in March when Tommy said his son attacked him, and knocked him out. Brandon said it was in self-defense.

After the fight in March, Pamela stood by Brandon, writing, "I have complete faith in Brandon and his team to resolve this unfortunate and sad situation regarding his father. I pray Tommy gets the help he needs." Tommy's actions, she wrote, "are desperate and humiliating -- He is a disaster spinning out of control. And he is not acting like a father. But this is nothing new."