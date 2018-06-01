We may not have seen the last of "Roseanne﻿" after all.

A new report from TMZ claims that production executives are "exploring the possibility of re-branding the show and focusing on the character Darlene instead of Roseanne." Sara Gilbert, who plays Darlene, has even been calling fellow cast members to gauge their interest.

ABC is supposedly onboard, too, as the network is trying to salvage the jobs of the people who were suddenly left unemployed when the show was canceled earlier this week.

John Goodman is "very interested" in the Sara-specific reboot, a source told TMZ.

Roseanne Barr, of course, would not be involved in the reboot.

The incredibly popular "Roseanne" show was canceled on May 29 after the show's namesake sent out a racially-charged tweet about former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett that read, "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

Roseanne apologized and said her joke was in "bad taste," but it was too late.

After the cancelation, cast member Sara said that her TV mom's comments were "abhorrent."

"This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we've created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member," she wrote."

"Wow! Unreal," Roseanne said in response, adding, "I understand her position and why she said what she said. I forgive her. It just shocked me a bit."

Michael Fishman, who played DJ Conner, tweeted, "I condemn these statements vehemently" and added that his character was "designed to represent the inclusive nature of my views."

Roseanne blasted Michael, writing, "I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. ME. You throw me under the bus. Nice!"

Roseanne was scheduled to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast on June 1, but she canceled.

"The Roseanne podcast is not happening today. She's not doing well and doesn't want to travel, and she's gone radio silent on me, so I'm just going to step away," he tweeted. "The whole thing has been pretty brutal on her, and I hope she can find some peace."