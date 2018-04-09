Pamela Anderson's son Brandon is officially in the clear after allegedly punching his dad, Tommy Lee, and knocking him out last month.

Rex USA

The reason why? Tommy decided he didn't want his 21-year-old son prosecuted, so he refused to cooperate with the Los Angeles County District Attorney, TMZ reported on April 9.

Of course, things could have gone another direction, and it looked like they certainly would after the incident.

The Motley Crue drummer initially said he wanted to press charges against Brandon after the skirmish that sent the rocker to the hospital.

Photographer Group / Splash News

Tommy said his son Brandon straight up attacked him, whereas Brandon says he hit his dad in self-defense. Tommy posted an image of his busted up lip to social media on March 6. "My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you," he wrote, sarcastically adding, "Good job Brandon. Great son!"

The whole dispute apparently started after Pamela spoke to Piers Morgan about her relationship with Tommy. Supposedly, according to TMZ, Tommy got upset and posted a tweet blasting Pam. Brandon, though, took exception to Tommy's public blasting of his mom and let his dad know about it.

Nancy Rivera / Splash News

Brandon told police Tommy lunged at him.

Tommy countered, "My fiance and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT'S the truth."

Later, Pam came out publicly and supported her son, saying that Tommy is a "disaster spinning out of control." She said Tommy is "sick" and "the definition of narcissist/sociopath."

Two weeks after the incident, TMZ cameras caught Brandon saying, "I love my dad."