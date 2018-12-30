"The Connors" star Michael Fishman has a very specific reason for why he and his wife of 19 years, Jennifer Briner, are only separating and not divorcing, but it has nothing to do with a possible reconciliation.

"Among the reasons for not getting a regular divorce is the shared desire to keep Jenny covered by my health insurance, and allow to slowly unfold our 20 years together in a way mutually beneficial for our family, particularly on behalf of our children," he told TMZ.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jenny filed separation documents last week. The split, he said, was amicable, but it was also a long time coming. In fact, the actor went to court to file the documents with his wife, and they later had a family dinner with their two children.

Michael told TMZ that the duo began the process of a split in summer 2017, but the production of "Roseanne" — which later became "The Connors" —slowed the formal split.

Still, he remained mum on what ultimately led to the separation and remained noncommittal about whether an actual divorce is in the future.

Michael and Jennifer asked for joint physical and legal custody of their teenage daughter. They'll privately divvy up their assets.