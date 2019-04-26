'Dancing With the Stars' newlyweds Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson flaunt swimsuit bods during St. Lucia honeymoon

"Dancing With the Stars" pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson -- who tied the knot in Rancho Palo Verdes, California, on April 13 -- jetted off to St. Lucia to celebrate their honeymoon at the Sandals Grande St. Lucian Resort on April 23, 2019. Wonderwall.com rounded up the best photos of the newlyweds showing off their ridiculous swimsuit bods while romping (and dancing!) on the beach. Keep reading to take a look...

