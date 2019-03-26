Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy's therapist quit over their 'level of conflict,' plus more news

A therapist hired to help Bethenny Frankel, Jason Hoppy coparent amicably quite after a year

Bethenny Frankel and her ex, Jason Hoppy, were back in court Tuesday, March 26, to continue fighting over the amount of time each parent will spend with their 8-year-old daughter, Bryn, and whether one parent will get sole decision-making power when it comes to her best interest. During the proceedings, a therapist who's worked as a "parent coordinator" for 15 years testified that after trying to help the two see eye-to-eye for a year, he had to quit. "I was able to get through to the mother to some degree. I didn't feel at the time that I was able to get through to the father," Dr. Rami Mosseri told a judge in New York City, according to the New York Post. The two had been trying to live together for Bryn's benefit, though they'd already split. According to the doctor, Jason "repeatedly complained about Frankel" in their sessions, telling him, "that she uses her child, which she nicknamed Peanut, in the media. ... that she tweets about her … that she one time wore her child's pajamas in front of the newspapers and that was inappropriate." He allowed that Bethenny was "controlling" despite seeming more willing to compromise, but Jason seemed to have "his own idea of what was in the best interest of his child and stuck to it." In 2015, he sent the two an email announcing he was done trying to help. "Dear Bethenny and Jason, I'm afraid that in light of the level of conflict between the two of you, the lack of willingness to compromise … you will be better off with another [parent coordinator]," he wrote. Bethenny, who filed for divorce from Jason in 2013, currently shares joint custody with him. The therapist noted that he'd only quit on a couple like that twice before.

