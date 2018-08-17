Bethenny Frankel's custody battle resumes days after her on-off boyfriend's death, plus more news

Back to court

By all accounts, it's been an exceedingly difficult week for Bethenny Frankel, whose on-off boyfriend, Dennis Shields, was found dead in his home on Aug. 10. The "Real Housewives of New York City" star was due in court on Thursday, Aug. 16, to proceed with negotiations around her custody battle with her ex, Jason Hoppy, and both parties were present as their lawyers went over a psychiatric evaluation of their 8-year-old daughter, Bryn. According to E! News, Bethenny's lawyer said the evaluation proved Jason had behaved in an "abusive" way towards Bethenny and that she "was traumatized by him and had fear of him and that he took no responsibility." The attorney said the evaluation shows that Jason is not capable of handling joint custody and asked for a hearing to re-evaluate the terms of custody. Jason's lawyer argued the motion was "an attempt to manufacture a crisis where none existed," that Jason had sought therapy per the evaluation recommendations and that the case was being used "as a storyline" on Bethenny's show, adding the whole thing was bad for Bryn. Raising the issue of Dennis' death, Jason's attorney said he'd been "Ms. Frankel's fiancé," and while no further labels were confirmed or denied, E! reports Bethenny wore what " looked like an engagement ring on her right hand in court." Jason's lawyer also questioned Bethenny's parenting given reports Dennis may have died of an oxycodone overdose and that he occasionally cared for the child. He then asked that Bethenny be subject to drug testing. After the judge criticized Jason's lawyer's aggression, Bethenny's lawyer said the reality star had asked to have an extra day with Bryn so she could talk to her about Dennis and that Jason refused -- which Jason's lawyer also reportedly denied. Finally, the judge encouraged the parents to settle but said he'd schedule a hearing if they could not. A "courtroom source" later told E! Bethenny returned to court the following day. She reportedly asked for a trial so she could try to get primary custody. The judge agreed to her request.

