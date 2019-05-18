See the guests and best photos from Lady Gabriella Windsor's royal wedding

Another royal wedding! Queen Elizabeth II and grandson Prince Harry were among the guests at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 18, 2019 -- the third royal wedding to take place at the historic venue in the last year (following Harry's nuptials in May 2018 and Princess Eugenie's in October 2018). Gabriella, who works in public relations, is the daughter of the monarch's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, and is 52nd in the line of succession to the British throne. Keep reading to see photos of the beautiful bride and her groom as well as all the famous guests, from Princess Beatrice and her new boyfriend to Fergie and Prince Andrew to the Middletons and more...

