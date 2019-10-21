"Shameless" star Jeremy Allen White and actress Addison Timlin quietly married last week, tying the knot at the Beverly Hills courthouse.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Addison hinted on Instagram that the couple was about to get hitched on Oct. 18, posting a photo to Instagram with their daughter, Ezer.

"The big day," she captioned the photo.

She shared another image afterward of the newlyweds wearing matching black denim jackets with the words "Til Death" split between both of them. The jackets also featured the words "Buddy + Billie" inside a heart with an arrow, leading many to believe those are pet names the longtime couple has for each other.

"Happy hearts," she captioned the snap.

The low-key nuptials were attended by the couple's close friends Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin. In fact, Dakota and Chris raised eyebrows when they were spotted dressed up at the courthouse, as many wondered if they were there to secretly marry. It turns out they were simply there supporting their friends.

Paparazzi even photographed Dakota holding Jeremy and Addison's daughter.

Jeremy and Addison had more reasons to celebrate over the weekend, too, as it marked Ezer's first birthday.

"Happy birthday baby. You are soaring," the happy mom captioned a black and snap with the tot.

Jeremy posted a candid shot of Ezer, writing, "My heart turned 1."