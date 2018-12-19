Paris Hilton reveals who's keeping her $2M engagement ring after Chris Zylka split, plus more news

Is Paris Hilton keeping her engagement ring?

Remember that $2 million sparkler Paris Hilton was showing off on red carpets after getting engaged to Chris Zylka? She's now saying she intends to keep it in the wake of their split. In a clip from SiriusXM's "The Jenny McCarthy Show" published on TMZ, Jenny asks what the plan is for the 20-carat diamond sparkler, which Chris reportedly paid for. Paris, however, says she's keeping it. "The person who we got it from got millions and millions [of dollars' worth] of free publicity, so ...," she says, "...I love how social media has basically become a new form of money." Jenny then asks, "So did they say go ahead and keep the ring?" Paris offers a sleepy "yeah," followed by a coquettish, "diamonds are a girls' best friend." TMZ, meanwhile, points out that whether Paris and her massive bauble are besties or not, California law dictates that if Chris bought the ring and wants it back -- as the website reported last month was the case -- then it belongs to him. Paris and Chris first got engaged in January. They reportedly called off the engagement and went their separate ways in November.

