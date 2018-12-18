The biggest celebrity love life stories of December 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in December 2018, starting with our favorite power couple... Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in front of 225 guests in a Christian ceremony officiated by the groom's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on Dec. 1, just four months after they got engaged following a whirlwind courtship of just a few months. The following day, the duo married for a second time in a traditional Hindu ceremony. The ceremonies followed a week of pre-wedding events including a Puja ceremony, a welcome dinner, a co-ed Hindu Mehendi ceremony (during which Priyanka's hands and feet were decorated with henna tattoos) and a Sangeet (during which family and friends performed elaborate song and dance routines). Following the Hindu wedding ceremony, the newlyweds jetted off to New Delhi, where they hosted a reception for dignitaries including Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, at the Taj Palace Hotel. Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: Celebrity weddings of 2018