Jessica Simpson takes issue with Natalie Portman's bikini pic critique, plus more news

Jessica Simpson responds to Natalie Portman's bikini pic critique

Jessica Simpson has some words for Natalie Portman ... "I was disappointed this morning when I read that I 'confused' you by wearing a bikini in a published photo taken of me when I was still a virgin in 1999," Jessica told the actress on Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 3 (via The Blast). It seems Jessica had recently seen a comment Natalie made in an interview in which she was discussing the odd virgin-to-vixen paradigms that were popular in the '90s. As an example, Natalie offered: "I remember being a teenager. and there was Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine, saying, 'I'm a virgin' while wearing a bikini. I was confused. Like, I don't know what this is trying to tell me as a woman, as a girl." Jessica tried to clarify things for Natalie. "As public figures, we both know our image is not totally in our control at all times, and that the industry we work in often tries to define us and box us in," she wrote. "I believed then - and I believe now - that being sexy in a bikini and being proud of my body are not synonymous with having sex ... I have always embraced being a role model to all women to let them know that they can look however they want, where whatever they want and have sex or not have sex with whomever they want." In conclusion, Jessica noted that it was maybe uncool of Natalie to slam other women in entertainment in the current climate in Hollywood. "I have made it my practice to not shame other women for their choices. In this era of Time's Up and all the great work you have done for women, I encourage you to do the same," she wrote. As the story festered on Wednesday, Natalie apologized. "I would never intend to shame anybody and that was absolutely not my intention," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I was really talking about mixed media messages out there for young women and completely apologize for any hurt it may have caused because that was definitely not my intention ... It is a mistake to say anyone's name. I could have made my message without naming."

