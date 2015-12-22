Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's sexy PDA moments

The rumors of a rift in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's long marriage seemingly emerge like clockwork -- but then again, so does their ample PDA. The couple has provided us with countless touchy-feely moments over their 18 years as husband and wife, including this passionate lip-lock they shared during the premiere of "Focus" in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2015. Since Will's latest flick "Concussion" comes out on Dec. 25, 2015, read on to see more downright steamy pics of the pair.

