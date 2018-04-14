It's no secret that Gwyneth Paltrow loves the finer things in life.

And she wasn't pulling any punches with the lavish location of her VIP bachelorette party with her star-studded crew, who are all staying at the posh Four Seasons resort Costa Palmas in Los Cabos, Mexico. Putting it very simply with photos of the beautiful location and fun on her Instagram with "@costapalmas #heaven"

The 1000-acre oceanfront resort -- doors opened just a year now -- offers two miles of private white sand beaches with quaint villas that are perfect for the A-list elite.

Visitors can get a room for as low as $700 a night, but those amazing 5-bedroom villas are going to run guests up to $7,000 a night!

According to The Daily Mail, the "Iron Man" star's crew arrived via private jet, and quickly got to having a celebratory lunch at the majestic paradise.

The party posse was soon into their bikinis and posting pics of their fun on social media.

The 12 Paltrow BFFs include childhood pals, fellow mom pals, and famous friends Cameron Diaz and Stella McCartney.

Paltrow, who originally eloped with ex-husband, singer Chris Martin, has said how she feels that her pending nuptials to TV producer Brad Falchuk, will be a kind of first wedding. The pair have been dating since 2014 and she has said that planning their wedding together has made her feel like "a 21-year-old" again.

The actress, who has kids Apple, 13, and son Moses, 12, with Martin, has said, "I'm excited about everything! I've never had a wedding before ... So even though I'm 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old."

Paltrow added about the wedding planning process and the elation of her friends: "It's kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends," she said. "They send me pictures of dresses - they're as excited about it as I am."

The celebrity food writer and Falchuk, 47, shared the news of their engagement in GOOP Magazine in January, saying: "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this junction in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship."