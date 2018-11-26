Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mel B still has feelings for her ex Eddie Murphy, and she's calling him her "great love."

While speaking about her new book titled "Brutally Honest," the Spice Girl told "Good Morning Britain" that Eddie "always will be" the love of her life.

Gregory Pace / BEI / REX / Shutterstock / Jim Smeal / BEI / REX / Shutterstock / .

"I mean, I've never really spoken about it before, so this book, I wanted to address it because a lot of people have a misconstrued thing of how everything actually did happen," she said. "And at the end of the day we have a beautiful daughter together, Angel, who is 11 years old, and she's actually staying with him right now whilst I'm here working."

Mel went on to detail first meeting the legendary funnyman, saying it was "love at first sight" and very emotional.

"Well, I went for a dinner party at his house, and it was very intense that attraction, and I left actually because it was a bit too much," Mel said. "But he's such a lovely person, he's all about family and he's very respectful and very old school and we courted for quite some time before anybody knew."

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Mel and Eddie dated in 2006, and welcomed their daughter a year later. However, it wasn't exactly the happiest of times when the actor publicly doubted that the child was his. "I don't know whose child that is until it comes out and has a blood test," he said at the time.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Now, though, the duo has apparently mended fences, and since she had such positive things to say about Eddie, Mel was naturally asked if a reconciliation was on the table. She deflected.

"His lady's got her second baby that she's expecting in like a few weeks I think now," she said. "So, I'm not gonna say anything else about that."

Her romance with Eddie, she added, was "like a love story that didn't have the perfect happy ending."