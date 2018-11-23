Gwen Stefani probably has plenty of Hot Cheeto-crusted turkeys in her future ... for better or worse!

After the couple celebrated Thanksgiving Day on Blake's ranch -- with a very orange, very spicy smoked turkey -- People reported the singers have every intention of spending the rest of their lives as a team.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images for ACM

"They're still madly in love and beyond inseparable," an insider tells People. "Blake has wanted to take his time with marriage, but he is absolutely committed to Gwen. They both feel they've found their true partner in life and plan to be together forever."

It's been three years since the pair's romance was first confirmed and according to People's source, there's no expiration date on the relationship.

"He still thinks he is so lucky that she wants to be with him and thinks she is the most beautiful woman in the world," says the source, noting that the two are "very supportive of each other ... personally and professionally."

Blake and Gwen met thanks to their coach gigs on "The Voice" in 2014 and began dating after divorcing their respective spouses, Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale the following year.

While engagement rumors and talk of baby plans have often swirled around the adorable twosome, an insider told E! News last month that they didn't feel it was necessary to "rush into marriage" since things have been great just the way they are.

Blake has become a regular part of life for the three boys Gwen shares with Gavin, taking them to his ranch regularly and gushing in interviews about how "much fun" he has with Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4.

Sharpshooter Images/Splash News

"Blake treats Gwen's kids like they're his own," says the People source. "They just glow when they're together."

So is a wedding on the horizon for the couple? Never say "never,"

@gwenstefani / Instagram

As Gwen told Ellen DeGeneres back in April, "everybody" in her family "loves" Blake -- and Gwen loves weddings. Urged by Ellen to "just think about" taking the next step with the country star, Gwen admitted, "I do. I think about it all the time."