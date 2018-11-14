Baby talk swirls around Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, plus more news

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'exploring surrogacy' options?

During a visit to the "Today" show back in March, Blake Shelton couldn't say enough loving things about Gwen Stefani's sons, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10 and Apollo, 4, all of whom she shares with her ex, Gavin Rossdale. "At this point in my life, I kind of had put [having kids] as like, 'Well, that wasn't meant to be.' Then all of a sudden it happens — one way or another — and it's like, 'Wow, I really missed out on a lot.' And so having them around, is you know, I don't even know how to describe it. It's so much fun." At the time, a source told Us Weekly the couple hadn't ruled out having a child of their own, but noted they were only interested in doing so if it "happened naturally." This week, the magazine's sources are singing a different tune, claiming Blake, 42, and Gwen, 49, are so "determined to have a child together" that they've enlisted the help of a surrogate. "They are in the final stages of choosing the woman who will carry their baby. It's extremely important to Gwen that she give Blake a biological child, and Blake is so excited," says the unnamed insider. Alas, Gwen's rep has already dismissed the report as false, telling Gossip Cop the singers are not "exploring surrogacy at this time." Back in 2015, Gwen told Wonderwall her youngest son, Apollo, was a surprise. Though she wasn't dating Blake yet, when we asked if one more ankle biter could be in the cards for her down the line, she left pretty much no room for confusion when she said emphatically that with the addition of Apollo to her family, "I feel very very very complete."

RELATED: Stars who had babies in 2018