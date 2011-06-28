Whatever happened to: a gentleman never tells?

"Transformers" hunk Shia LaBeouf has admitted he and one-time co-star Megan Fox transformed from co-stars to hook-up partners during the filming of the action juggernaut series.

"Look, you're on the set for six months, with someone who's rooting to be attracted to you, and you're rooting to be attracted to them," the 25-year-old told Details, acknowledging the fling.

The million-dollar question becomes: Was Fox with Brian Austin Green at the time? (Fox and Green were repeatedly on- and off- again before their June 2010 wedding in Hawaii.)

"I don't know, man," he told the magazine. "I don't know. I don't know ... it was what it was.

"I never understood the separation of work and life in that situation," he said. "But the time I spent with Megan was our own thing, and I think you can see the chemistry onscreen."

"Transformers: Dark of the Moon" opens Wednesday.

RELATED STORIES:

Transformers' Shia LaBeouf And New Galpal Still Going Strong

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount 'Hasn't Paid A Dime' For Transformers 3 Victim's Medical Bills, Says Attorney

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO & PHOTO: Cops Wouldn't Let Shia LaBeouf Drive After Bar Fight