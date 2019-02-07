Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Kerr, is still recovering in the hospital after needing a blood transfusion following the birth of the couple's daughter, Navy, earlier this week.

Al Wagner/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"When your labor goes amazing… but then things go south," Brittany wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her swollen feet. "Still hospital living with my trooper of a hubs and a precious little girl. One blood transfusion and swollen everything."

She added another video, also showing her feet, stating, "We've been in the hospital for days now, and I'm ready to take these fat little piggies home."

The mother of two added that it was all "worth it."

Terry Wyatt / FilmMagic

Jason 41, and Brittany, 30, welcomed their second child on Feb. 4.

"We welcomed our daughter Navy Rome into the world today at 12:45pm 7lbs 12oz of pure preciousness," Brittany captioned an Instagram photo of her newborn daughter. "We love you so much baby girl!!"

Jason shared the same Instagram image of Navy, saying she is "looking identical to her older brother." He added that he's "so excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess."

The couple also shares 13-month-old son, Memphis, who met his little sister shortly after she was born, according to an adorable Instagram video.

Navy is Jason's fourth child, as he shares two daughters from his previous marriage.