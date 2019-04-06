After months of speculation about an impending engagement, Alex Rodriguez finally popped the question to Jennifer Lopez in the Bahamas last month, announcing on social media that "she said yes" on March 9.

So where will the former Yankees star and Bronx-born singer tie the knot?

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ tried to get an answer to that question when a reporter for the website spotted A-Rod outside his favorite Italian restaurant, Nello, in New York City on Friday.

Alex wasn't ready to dish any details about the planned location but he did have a nice, long chuckle when the reporter helpfully suggested that between his Yankee history and J.Lo's Bronx roots, Yankee Stadium could be the perfect spot.

(What could be more romantic than a 54,000-seat arena?)

While we don't know where the couple plans to say their "I dos," sources close to the pair have already shared some information about how the wedding will likely go down. For one thing, their kids -- Jennifer shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, and Alex and his ex, Cynthia Scurtis, are parents to daughters Ella and Natasha -- will "definitely" be involved.

That's according to a People source who recently told the magazine Jen and Alex's "initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family."

London Ent / Splash News

The insider continued: "Their kids all accepted each other and got along from the beginning. It's always tricky when you merge families, but Jennifer and Alex did a great job from the start. The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time. They will all definitely be a huge part of the wedding."

As for location, there's a chance the love birds could return to the site of Alex's proposal for their ceremony and celebration.

A source previously told People the Bahamas are "special" for the pair, who spent time there "to get to know each other in privacy" early on in their relationship.

After that it was about a year before Jennifer knew Alex "was the one," the singer revealed on the "Morning Mashup" on SiriusXM Hits 1 last week.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"I was just sussin' it out until then," she said, laughing.

"[I was] very weary after everything that I've been through," she admitted, presumably referring to her three previous marriages.

"I was like, 'I don't know, maybe yes, maybe no. I really love him, I like him.' Everything just seemed almost too perfect too soon -- so it almost made me a little like, 'Hey, wait, what's happening here? Let me just wait a second.'"

She said when Alex proposed, "it was the right time" for them to take the next step.

"I couldn't be happier!" she gushed.

Cassidy Sparrow / Getty Images

"It's great to have a best friend and a partner that you can really build with, and I just feel like with Alex and I, that's what it's like. We're both really similar. It was just like having somebody who understands you from the inside, as far as like: I really love what I do, and I really want to work hard at it and understand that. It doesn't mean that I don't love you, we love each other, but we're doing this together."

Given that joint commitment to their careers, it's also a good bet the two won't get hitched for a while. Jennifer recently released a new single, "Medicine," and is getting ready to go on tour through August.

She's also currently shooting her upcoming movie "Hustlers."