When Tarek El Moussa and his ex-wife, Christina Anstead, first split in 2016, they continued to work together on "Flip or Flop." Although they largely remained amicable on screen, it was a different story off-screen — at least early on.

"It's been a few years now. In the beginning it was like pulling teeth, let's be honest," Tarek told TMZ during an interview Monday. "Things are good today. She's remarried. She's actually pregnant, everybody knows that. My kids are super excited and I'm excited for her new chapter in life, and they're a great couple. I really do hope the best for them."

Tarek and Christina's split was very public when it first happened. In late 2018, Christina marred Ant Anstead. Last month, the couple announced they were expecting.

While Christina is getting her own show called "Christina on the Coast," Tarek said he's eyeballing new opportunities, too.

"You never know what's going to happen. We've been working together for so long and we're just so intertwined with all our businesses and our shooting that it's kind of refreshing to go off on my own now and try some new opportunities," Tarek said. "I'm really excited about it."

All of this news pale in comparison to the news he recently got: Tarek is cancer free after a six-year battle!

"I just found out a few weeks ago that with my thyroid cancer I'm officially cancer free, like I am good," he said.

After hearing the news, he said he "ran home, kissed my babies, had a glass of wine and called it a night.. The aftermath of cancer was really, really bad. I feel healthy, which feels really really good."