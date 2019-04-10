Jennifer Lopez is paying no mind to the accusations that her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, has been cheating on her.

"I mean, it doesn't matter," she told The Breakfast Club on Wednesday. "I know what the truth is. I know who [Alex] is. He knows who I am. We're just happy."

Shortly after J. Lo and A-Rod got engaged, former baseball player Jose Canseco claimed Alex had been cheating on Jennifer with his ex-wife, Jessica Canseco (Jose also oddly challenged A-Rod to a fight).

"We're not gonna let other people come out and tell us what our relationship is," Jennifer said following Charlamagne Tha God question about the allegation. "I know what our relationship is."

Jessica, for the record, has also vehemently denied any kind of romance with the former Yankee great.

"Those false accusations Jose is making are not true!," she tweeted. "I have known Alex for many years and haven't even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him."

"I am friendly with both him and Jennifer," she added. "As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends."

Alex and Jen got engaged on March 9 in Bahamas after he popped the question. Since then, the duo has been tightlipped over any pending wedding details. Over the weekend there was speculation that perhaps they could tied the knot at Yankee Stadium, but Alex essentially laughed off those rumors.

Last week, Jen gushed about her beau with SiriusXM Hits 1.

"It's great to have a best friend and a partner that you can really build with, and I just feel like with Alex and I, that's what it's like," she said. "We're both really similar. It was just like having somebody who understands you from the inside, as far as like: I really love what I do, and I really want to work hard at it and understand that. It doesn't mean that I don't love you, we love each other, but we're doing this together."