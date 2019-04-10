John Cena advises 'love yourself' after Nikki Bella's comments about him, plus more news

Nikki Bella says she's happy but 'protective' now that John Cena has moved on

For two people who were once in love, some feelings never die -- even after each person has moved on with someone new. In Nikki Bella's case, for example, her love for ex-fiance, John Cena continues (as does her urge to do bodily harm to anyone who messes with his emotions, apparently). John, however, seems to have a different take. Speaking to Brie Bella on her podcast this week (via Us Weekly), Nikki, who's dating Artem Chigvintsev, explained how she felt when she learned John's seeing Shay Shariatzadeh. "He's one of the people, besides you, Brie, who's made me an amazing person. But because of how sad and how much I hurt him, when I saw the big smile on his face, I felt happy for him. I am very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I'm happy," she mused. If Shay "breaks his heart," she added, "Wow. I will rack attack her in a heartbeat." (Aw. WWE love is real y'all.) "He and I had talked about it. That's the other thing. It's like, maybe that's why it didn't hurt me," Nikki continued, reflecting on her previous fear that seeing him with someone else would break her. "John is an amazing man and our timing wasn't right. Who knows, can timing be right for us in the future? Maybe, maybe not. Are we meant for other people? Maybe," she said. "That's the thing about love. I think when you're on a reality show and you put your love out there, we get judged on it so hard and people only see us together. … I have to see why I wasn't happy and him, the same. Sometimes you learn that way and that's how people get back together but you grow that way." John, meanwhile, seemed to have noticed what she said on the podcast and soon posted this cryptic tweet: "Instead of trying to find the right person, try to be the right person. Get to a point where you love yourself, and you might be surprised at the company you choose to keep."

