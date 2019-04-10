It's official -- Kiernan Shipka and Charlie Oldman are a couple.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Nearly three weeks after the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star was photographed sharing some PDA with Charlie -- a model whose father is Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman -- the pair posed for photos together at an event in Los Angeles.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Charlie also just made things Instagram official.

On April 8, 20-year-old Charlie posted a selfie with the "Mad Men" alum, 19, which he captioned with a simple -- but telling -- red heart.

The next night on April 9, the new couple posed for pics together at the premiere of the documentary film "Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blache."

Their movie outing comes a few weeks after DailyMail.com published photos of Kiernan and Charlie -- whose mother is Gary's third wife, Donya Fiorentino -- with their arms around one another as they left dinner at West Hollywood's famed Chateau Marmont hotel.

Anthony Harvey/REX/Shutterstock

Charlie has one full sibling, big brother Gulliver, 21, seen here with his family (including Gary's fifth wife, Gisele Schmidt) after the 2018 Oscars. The men also share older half siblings Alfie Oldman (from Gary's first marriage to British actress Lesley Manville) and Phelix Fincher (from Donya's marriage to filmmaker David Fincher).

This marks the first high-profile romantic relationship for both Kiernan and Charlie.