A guide to celebrity face tattoos

While most of us can't sport face tattoos to work, celebrities have no problem rocking facial ink in their everyday lives. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the Hollywood stars who have face tattoos, starting with Kat Von D. The reality TV tattoo artist-turned-makeup mogul has several stars surrounding her left eye. She's said that the tat is "a symbol of being able to be heavily tattooed and still carry yourself in a feminine way." Keep reading for more celebrity face ink...

