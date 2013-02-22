Backstreet Boy Nick Carter engaged to Lauren Kitt

nick carter engaged lauren kitt

Us Weekly

He wants it that way! Nick Carter is set to wed his girlfriend, Lauren Kitt, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The Backstreet Boy singer, 33, proposed to the fitness expert/actress, 29, on Wednesday on a secluded island in the Florida Keys, where the boy bander spent some time as a young boy.

PHOTOS: The biggest boy bands of all time

After traveling to the spot via boat, the "I'll Never Break Your Heart" crooner got down on one knee, and asked for Kitt's hand with a seven-carat diamond ring from XIV Karats.

Carter hinted at the big moment via Instagram, in which the star and his bride-to-be (wearing a bikini top) beam in a self portrait taken on the beach. "Big question ... Great answer," read the caption. To see the photo, click here.

PHOTOS: Blingy celebrity engagement rings

It's the first marriage for Carter, who's working on a new album with the Backstreet Boys and is planning a fan-cruise to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Keep clicking for more photos of the happy couple ...