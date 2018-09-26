Heidi Klum shares a sneak peek at her 2018 Halloween costume, plus more news

Heidi Klum is already in a Halloween state of mind

Introducing Stage 1 of the 2018 edition of Heidi Klum's annual, over-the-top Halloween costume. The "America's Got Talent" judge shared a short clip from what appears to be the shop at Prosthetic Renaissance Inc. in Los Angeles on Instagram Tuesday, Sept. 25, showing off the molded white innards of her next secret look, which she traditionally keeps under wraps until the night of her Halloween party. "Getting ready for #heidiklumhalloween2018 @prorenfx 👻🎃😱🕷," she captioned the clip. Describing last year's costume -- Michael Jackson's Varsity letter jacket-clad "Thriller" video werewolf -- she admitted the prosthetics she often uses for her costumes are no small commitment. "It takes a long time to lay the prosthetics but then putting it all together, it took seven hours," she told People in 2017. In previous years, she's hosted her bash as one of multiple Heidi Klum clones, as an elderly woman, a red witch, a zombie, a cadaver, a butterfly and a serpent, among other costumes.

RELATED: Is Heidi Klum engaged?