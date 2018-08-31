Brad Pitt working to fix issues with donated New Orleans homes, plus more news

Brad Pitt working to get post-Katrina New Orleans homes repaired

Brad Pitt is doing his best to make things right following reports that many of the New Orleans homes his Make It Right Foundation helped build after Hurricane Katrina are falling apart. In recent news, attorney Ron Austin revealed that he will be representing some of the distressed Lower Ninth Ward residents in a lawsuit against the philanthropic organization for not fixing the houses as promised. But sources say that Brad is already on it and has been shelling out millions of dollars for repairs. "Brad's been working on this for around a year," an insider told Page Six on Friday, Aug. 31. "Once he knew that there were things that were not up to the standards that he and others would expect, he addressed it. It's not like he waited for [Ron's] complaint to be made before doing something about it." There are issues with about 100 of the structures that Brad had constructed for affordable housing following the disaster 13 years ago. While he commissioned talented architects like Frank Gehry for the project, reports have surfaced of problems with leaks and rot. Sources blame the damage on poor initial construction with bad quality materials. The foundation has yet to officially comment on the matter.

