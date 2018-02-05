Corey Feldman will not be charged in a sexual battery case that was filed against him earlier this year.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

A woman had accused the actor of grabbing her buttocks last year in Los Angeles. She filed a police report on Jan. 8. At the time, a rep for the former child star told TMZ that Corey "vehemently denies these egregious claims."

On Feb. 5, the actor's attorney told The Blast, "After a comprehensive investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles City Attorney's office rejected the filing of a criminal complaint against my client Corey Feldman."

Few details were ever made public about the alleged incident.

Corey's attorney, Perry Wander, said his client has "long been a vocal advocate against sexual harassment and abuse, and has maintained his innocence and now is vindicated."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

For the last several months, Corey has been on a bit of a crusade to bring attention to child molesters in Hollywood, which he has said is the "number one secret" in the industry.

In a recent interview following Lifetime's airing of "A Tale of Two Coreys," a TV film documenting his relationship with his late friend Corey Haim, the actor said he's refused to let his son, Zen, get involved in acting.

WENN.com

For years, he's claimed that he was molested as a child by high-powered Hollywood types.

The actor claimed that he told the Santa Barbara, California, police about the abuse in 1993, but they did nothing. He is currently trying to raise $10 million to produce a film about the abuse, in which he will name all of his alleged abusers -- he's already named two. Some have criticized him for wanting to produce a film rather than just naming the alleged abusers, and many of those same people have balked at the $10 million price.

In November, he filed a report with the Los Angeles police, but a few days later, he announced they were no longer investigating his childhood sexual abuse claims.

"MAYBE NOW U WILL #BELIEVE ME WHEN I SAY I NEED 2 DO IT MY WAY," he tweeted after it was announced the LAPD weren't going to pursue the case.