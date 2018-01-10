A woman is alleging that Corey Feldman grabbed her buttocks last year, a claim that he furiously denies.

A rep for the former child star told TMZ that Corey "vehemently denies these egregious claims."

The woman filed the report on Jan. 8, and TMZ said Los Angeles Police's Robbery-Homicide Division will investigate the alleged incident. The 46-year-old woman said claims the incident happened in early 2017. The incident, if true, would fall within the statute of limitations.

For the last several months, Corey has been on a bit of a crusade to bring attention to child molesters in Hollywood, which he has said is the "number one secret."

In a recent interview following Lifetime's airing of "A Tale of Two Coreys," a TV film documenting his relationship with his late friend Corey Haim, the actor said he's refused to let his son, Zen, get involved in acting.

For years he's claimed that he was molested by high-powered Hollywood types as a child.

The actor claimed that he told the Santa Barbara, Calif., police about the abuse in 1993 but they did nothing. He is currently trying to raise $10 million to produce a film about the abuse, in which he will name all of his alleged abusers -- he's already named two. Some have criticized him for wanting to produce a film rather than just naming the alleged abusers, and many of those same people have balked at the $10 million price.

In November, he filed a report with the Los Angeles police, but a few days later he announced they were no longer investigating his childhood sexual abuse claims.

"MAYBE NOW U WILL #BELIEVE ME WHEN I SAY I NEED 2 DO IT MY WAY," he tweeted after it was announced the LAPD wasn't going to pursue the case.