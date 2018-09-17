John Legend may have achieved EGOT status, but wife Chirssy Teigen says he's far from perfect!

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The model jokingly revealed that there are a number of things her husband "can't do" -- including playing Pictionary -- at the 2018 Emmy Awards on Sept. 17. While chatting with E! News on the red carpet, Chrissy said that she wished she'd had more time to come up with a laundry list of all things her hubby can't do, adding that it's her job to keep him grounded.

"He's really bad at any kind of games where you need speed," she said.

When E! host Giuliana Rancic chimed in to say that John is just "thoughtful" rather than slow, Chrissy fired back, "Spin it!"

The "Lip Sync Battle" co-host is well known for trolling her hubby on social media, recently referring to John as an "a------" while celebrating their anniversary in an Instagram post.

"12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married. We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have," she captioned a photo from their wedding day. "My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we've created. But you are an a------ for releasing your @nbcthevoice news on my target launch day for real."

Chrissy's revelation comes just one week after John won an Emmy at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, making him one of the youngest EGOT winners. He is also the first African-American man to earn all four trophies -- an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony -- in competitive categories.