How's this for creepy?! A man was arrested and tasered after he allegedly broke into Rihanna's home and spent the night.

TMZ reported that cops arrived at RiRi's house early on May 10 after the singer's alarm company reported a possible intruder. The alarm company suspected that someone may have been in Rihanna's house because the alarm had apparently been tampered with.

"Once officers arrived, they came upon a man who appeared to have stayed the night," TMZ said.

Knowing that the man didn't live there, police reportedly ordered him to come outside. At some point, authorities tasered the man, although it's unclear why.

Rihanna wasn't home at the time of the alleged break-in.

Police are still investigating if anything was taken, and they're also trying to determine how exactly he got in.

The man was booked in jail for residential burglary.

Something similar happened to Taylor Swift last month when a man allegedly broke into a house owned by the singer and made himself at home, even sleeping in a bed.