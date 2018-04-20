A man was arrested after he broke into a house owned by Taylor Swift and made himself at home, even sleeping in a bed.

According to TMZ, a man climbed up a ladder and smashed a window with his hand to gain entry into Taylor's New York place. Once he was in there, he took a shower and took a snooze in a bed.

Splash News

The man was caught because a witness spotted him during the break in and called police. Taylor was not there when the incident occurred. TMZ added that the singer bought the property a few months ago, but it's not believed that she's ever lived there.

It's been a very, very scary month for Taylor. On April 8, a transient was arrested for trying to climb the outside wall of her home. She was not home at the time. Earlier that week, a man confessed to robbing a bank in hopes to impress the singer — he even drove to her Rhode Island home after the theft and threw money over the fence, hoping to win her over with the gesture.

Then, perhaps the scariest of them all, on April 14 a man was arrested outside her Beverly Hills mansion for felony stalking. Police told TMZ that the man in the car contained an empty gun holster, live rounds of ammunition, latex gloves, black gloves, a knife and multiple types of masks, black rope, prescription medication, and psychologist paperwork. Police said he planned to break into Taylor's home while wearing a mask and rubber gloves.