Heidi Klum talks Tom Kaulitz engagement rumors, plus more news

Heidi Klum explains that massive diamond ring

At the Emmy Awards this week, there was more than a little red carpet buzz about the status of Heidi Klum's relationship with her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz. That was thanks to the enormous diamond ring she wore on her left hand -- and continued wearing the next day on "America's Got Talent." Turns out a ring is just a ring. "I don't know why everyone keeps saying that [I'm engaged]. Everyone is asking me," she told People. "When you do what I do, you wear a lot of fashion. A lot of jewelry. I always look for something that goes with the outfit. So, I wear big rings. There is nothing more to it than that. Tomorrow I have to give it back," she said, adding, "Sad." The other thing people have been inquiring of the 45-year-old seems to be the age difference between her and her beau, who's 29. "My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it," she recently told InStyle (via the Daily Mail). "That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles." Touche.

