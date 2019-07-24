Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lamar Odom is still carrying a torch for the Kardashian-Jenner family, and he's hoping to have a real relationship with them again.

In a chat with "TMZ Live," the former NBA stud was asked if he had any second thoughts about doing reality TV with ubiquitous family and his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. Lamar, 39, was very clear that he has no regrets.

"Doing reality TV and being married to Khloe, besides having children and besides me doing this motivational speaking that I'm going to start doing, that was the most memorable part and the best part of my adulthood. So, there's nothing I regret about that," he said. "And, hopefully, me going to public speaking can even bring me closer to the Kardashians and help me rebuild that bridge."

The Kardashian family — Khloe, in particular — helped Lamar after his near-fatal overdose in Nevada in 2015. Since then, he has taken up motivational speaking with a company called MicDrop.

Public speaking, Lamar said, is allowing him to forgive himself for his poor choices, including drugs usage and infidelity. Also, he hopes that speaking can help heal wounds with his three children — all three of whom are included in his public speaking work.

"I felt like I've failed as a father," he said, "and this is a great way for me to make up the time that I lost with them and help them get better as well."

Earlier this year while promoting his memoir "Darkness To Light," Lamar dished on his life and didn't skirt around the edges when discussing his mistakes. In a chat with Jenny McCarthy, he said Khloe is still the love of his life. When asked whether he thinks there's a chance for a reconciliation, he said, "I don't know, you probably would have to ask her. I hope. I wake up hoping that, but you probably would have to ask her."