'Veronica Mars' Season 4: Everything you need to know about the Hulu revival

"Veronica Mars" returned to the small screen with a long-awaited fourth season on July 19, 2019. In honor of the Hulu revival of the noir mystery series -- which aired for three seasons between 2004 and 2007 before scoring a 2014 film follow-up -- Wonderwall.com rounded up everything you need to know about Season 4 before you start streaming. Keep reading to prepare for the big return of Kristen Bell's titular detective…

