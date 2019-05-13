Why Kristen Bell sacrificed time with her daughters to make more 'Veronica Mars'

Kristen Bell's dance card is totally full. In addition to starring on "The Good Place," the funnywoman is developing several new TV shows, gearing up for a fourth season of "Veronica Mars," raising two young daughters and fostering a special-needs rescue pup. Is it any wonder she prefers to stay in when she's not on the job? Wonderwall.com caught up with the mother of two -- who recently teamed up with American Express to unveil the refreshed Blue Cash Preferred Card, which now offers a slew of couch-potato-approved perks -- to get the scoop on why being a homebody has always been part of her DNA. She also dished on the new season of "Veronica Mars" and why she was willing to sacrifice time with her two young daughters for the opportunity to return to Neptune, California, the secret weapon to handling her crazy schedule -- which she plans down to the minute! -- getting husband Dax Shepard on board with fostering a special-needs pet in spite of his dog allergies and more. Keep reading for the highlights from our chat...

