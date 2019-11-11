When it came to proposing to his girlfriend, Manny Jacinto felt like "The Good Place" was, well, a good place to start.

Manny, who stars as Jason Mendoza on "The Good Place," said he proposed to girlfriend Dianne Doan after being inspired by a storyline on the NBC sitcom.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

"I was toying when to pop the question for a long time," he said during a panel discussion at Vulture Festival. "I looked at the Janet/Jason relationship, and there's a sentence that Jason says to Chidi about relationships and it hit me pretty hard."

"I thought it was a sign that I needed to do it," he continued, "and a week later I popped the question."

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Manny was thoughtful in the proposal, taking her to places that had significant meaning for the couple, he said on the panel, according to Vulture.

"I took her to places that really meant a lot to us," he said. "Where I first met her, where I first saw her, where we had our first date, and where we had our first dance class. I had these canvas things written down with a message saying why the places were important to us. At every location I had her close her eyes, I'd hold up the canvas, and she would open her eyes."

He saved the best for last.

"I took her through five different places," he said, "and at the last place I had our families waiting and I proposed."

Naturally, Dianne said yes.