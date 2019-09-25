ICYMI: Biggest celebrity love life stories of September 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in September 2019, starting with Zooey Deschanel's romance roller coaster... On Sept. 6, the former "New Girl" star and film producer Jacob Pechenik released a statement announcing that they're calling it quits after four years of marriage and two kids together. Exactly a week later, HollywoodLife published photos of the actress and "Property Brothers" star Jonathan Scott holding hands, revealing that they're now an item. The duo met in early August while shooting an upcoming episode of "Carpool Karaoke" with their siblings: her sister, actress Emily Deschanel, and his twin brother, Drew Scott. Now keep reading for more of the month's biggest celebrity love life updates...

