Anna Faris and Michael Barrett may have just confirmed their engagement, plus more news

Anna Faris and Michael Barrett appear to have confirmed their engagement

Did Anna Faris just confirm she and her boyfriend, Michael Barrett, are tying the knot? Over the weekend, TMZ caught up with the couple as they left a dinner party in Santa Monica and as they graciously smiled for photos, some of the photographers hollered "congratulations," assuming the rumors about their engagement are true. Anna politely said "thank you," telling another paparazzo that she and Michael aren't ready for the "big day" quite yet. She and Michael, a cinematographer, reportedly started dating in 2017 following Anna's split from Chris Pratt, with whom she shares a son, Jack. Asked how she and Michael were doing that evening in Santa Monica, the actress replied, "We're wonderful."

Keep reading to find out where Lady Gaga popped up with a surprise performance over the weekend ...

RELATED: More celebs who've gotten engaged in 2019