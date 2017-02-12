Fashion hits and misses from the 2017 Grammy Awards

The Grammys never disappoint when it comes to quirky style, and the 2017 Grammy Awards were no exception! Now that the awards have all been handed out, it's time to judge the funky fashion. First up? Bow down to Queen Adele! The successful singer arrived in this phenomenal green gown by Givenchy. We loved the patchwork-like detailing on the bodice and the striping along the skirt, but her beauty look was even more impressive. Keep reading to get a closer look and see the rest of the best and worst style!

