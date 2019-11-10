Danielle Panabaker is pregnant with her first child.

Gregg DeGuire / WireImage

"The Flash" actress revealed on Instagram on Nov. 9 that she is expecting with husband Hayes Robbins. The 32-year-old actress posted a photo of herself in the kitchen, leaning on the counter snacking on a bowl of fruit and avocado toast. She captioned the photo, "Eating for two ;)."

Panabaker was flooded with well wishes, including from cast members Katee Sackhoff and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

Panabaker seemingly hinted at her news with an October 28 Instagram post. The photo featured a tag that said "I have an infinite number of reasons to be happy." The former child star captioned the photo, "Feeling grateful this morning."

Panabaker and Robbins, an entertainment lawyer, married in June 2017, a year after they got engaged. Their little one is expected to arrive in Spring 2020, her rep told People.