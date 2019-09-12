Family of four! DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole Tuck, are expecting another baby boy.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The rapper announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a video of his wife getting an ultrasound.

"That's your brother," he told his 2-year-old son, Asahd Khaled. "Mama and Asahd, another one."

"God is the greatest," he the video. "All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy. Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness."

He continued, "Just when I thought life couldn't get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy."

Xavier Collin / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The two-time Grammy nominee said he's feeling "more inspired than ever now."

"As we go into this journey I'm taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world ! #FAMILY," he said.

He finished his lengthy by praising his son, his wife and God.